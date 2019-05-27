Sanders leads South Bend to 1-0 win over West Michigan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Cam Sanders allowed just two hits over five innings, leading the South Bend Cubs over the West Michigan Whitecaps in a 1-0 win on Monday. The Cubs swept the four-game series with the win.

Sanders (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the second inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Christopher Morel stole third and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Rafelin Lorenzo.

Chance Kirby (0-2) went seven innings, allowing one run and six hits while striking out four in the Midwest League game.

The Whitecaps were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Cubs' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

With the win, South Bend improved to 6-2 against West Michigan this season.