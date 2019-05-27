Ethiopia repeats sweep in 41st BolderBoulder race

Ethiopia repeated a sweep in the men's and women's team competitions at the 41st annual BolderBoulder 10-kilometer road race Monday.

Kenya's Benard Ngeno won the men's race in 28 minutes, 29 seconds, well ahead of Terefa Delesa, who was runner-up in 28:59 but paced the Ethiopians to their 10th team win with 20 points. Tanzania was second with 22 points and Eritrea was third with 29.

The Ethiopian women won for the 13th time overall and for the 10th time in the past 11 years with a 1-2-5 finish for eight total points. Hiwot Yemer edged teammate Meseret Tola for the title, winning in 32:49, six seconds ahead of Tola.

Led by Aliphine Tuliamuk's third-place finish (33:00), the U.S.A. placed second in the women's race with 24 points, ahead of Kenya's 29 points in third place.