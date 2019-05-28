Zunino, Walls lift Charlotte over Clearwater 7-0

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Mike Zunino doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs as the Charlotte Stone Crabs beat the Clearwater Threshers 7-0 on Tuesday.

Taylor Walls doubled and singled twice with two runs for Charlotte.

Charlotte got on the board first in the third inning when Thomas Milone hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run single by Moises Gomez.

The Stone Crabs later added one run in the fifth, two in the sixth, and one in the seventh to finish off the shutout.

Tobias Myers (5-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Clearwater starter Alejandro Requena (3-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

The Threshers were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Stone Crabs' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

With the win, Charlotte improved to 3-1 against Clearwater this season.