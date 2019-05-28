Leon, Gutierrez lift Tijuana over Yucatan 6-5

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Maxwell Leon doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs as the Toros de Tijuana beat the Leones de Yucatan 6-5 on Tuesday.

Gabriel Gutierrez homered and singled twice with two runs for Tijuana.

Tijuana grabbed a 4-1 lead in the second after Xorge Carrillo scored on an error and Leon hit a two-run single.

After Tijuana added two runs, the Leones cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Alex Valdez hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Jorge Flores.

Gerardo Sanchez (2-0) got the win in relief while Yucatan starter Miguel Pena (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.