Vargas leads Leon to 3-0 win over Quintana Roo

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Jonathan Vargas allowed just two hits over six innings, leading the Bravos de Leon over the Tigres de Quintana Roo in a 3-0 win in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Vargas (3-0) struck out two and walked one to get the win.

Leon scored its runs when Carlos Rivero hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Brandon Macias hit a solo home run in the second.

Marco Quevedo (1-1) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out three and walked four.

The Tigres were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Bravos' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Quintana Roo is 3-1 against Leon this season.