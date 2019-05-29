Tom leads Akron to 9-8 win over Bowie

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Ka'ai Tom hit two home runs and drove in six runs, as the Akron RubberDucks defeated the Bowie Baysox 9-8 on Wednesday.

The home runs by Tom, both three-run shots, came in the fifth off Bruce Zimmermann and in the seventh off Pedro Araujo. Connor Marabell homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.

Starter Tanner Tully (4-4) got the win while Araujo (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.

For the Baysox, Austin Hays homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.

Akron improved to 10-2 against Bowie this season.