Stamets, Johnson lift Columbus over Norfolk 11-4

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Eric Stamets homered and tripled, driving in four runs as the Columbus Clippers defeated the Norfolk Tides 11-4 on Wednesday.

Daniel Johnson homered and singled with four runs for Columbus.

Columbus scored in six different innings in the victory, including the fifth, when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run home run by Eric Haase and a solo home run by Tyler Naquin.

Columbus right-hander Adam Plutko (1-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Josh Rogers (2-5) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and nine hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Chance Sisco had four hits, while Mason Williams and Jack Reinheimer recorded three apiece for Norfolk in a losing effort.

Columbus remains undefeated against Norfolk this season at 5-0.