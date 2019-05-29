Paulson’s homer leads Great Lakes to 8-5 win over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Dillon Paulson hit a three-run home run in the ninth inning, leading the Great Lakes Loons to an 8-5 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Wednesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Loons and a seven-game winning streak for the Hot Rods.

The home run by Paulson gave the Loons an 8-5 lead and capped a five-run inning for Great Lakes. Earlier in the inning, Great Lakes tied the game when Miguel Vargas hit an RBI single.

The Hot Rods took a 5-3 lead when Chris Betts hit an RBI single, scoring Wander Franco in the eighth.

Guillermo Zuniga (2-0) got the win in relief while Chris Muller (0-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Franco singled twice, scoring two runs for the Hot Rods.