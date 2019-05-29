Dubon’s single leads San Antonio to 3-2 win over Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Mauricio Dubon hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the San Antonio Missions to a 3-2 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Wednesday.

The single by Dubon started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the Missions a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Tyler Saladino hit an RBI double and Cory Spangenberg hit a sacrifice fly.

After Memphis scored a run in the fifth, the Redbirds cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Max Schrock hit an RBI single, bringing home Adolis Garcia.

San Antonio right-hander Jimmy Nelson (3-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jake Woodford (3-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing three runs and five hits over seven innings.