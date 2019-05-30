Ornelas’ homer leads Oaxaca to 13-12 win over Campeche

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Julian Ornelas hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca to a 13-12 win over the Piratas de Campeche on Wednesday.

The home run by Ornelas tied the game 6-6 and capped a five-run inning for Oaxaca. Earlier in the inning, Alejandro Gonzalez hit an RBI double and then scored on a forceout.

After Oaxaca added a run in the fifth on a single by Samar Leyva, the Piratas extended the lead with five runs in the sixth inning, including two-run home runs by Diego Madero and Fernando Perez.

The Piratas saw their comeback attempt come up short after Jairo Perez scored on an error in the seventh inning to give the Piratas a 12-9 lead.

Juan Sandoval (2-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Luis Mateo (0-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The 10 extra-base hits for Oaxaca included a season-high eight doubles.

In the losing effort, Campeche got contributions throughout its order, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Jay Austin doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs.

Oaxaca improved to 4-1 against Campeche this season.