Uelmen, Mitchell lead Myrtle Beach to 8-0 win over Potomac

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Kevonte Mitchell homered and had three hits, driving in two, and Erich Uelmen allowed just two hits over six innings as the Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Potomac Nationals 8-0 on Thursday.

Uelmen (1-0) struck out five and walked two to pick up the win.

Myrtle Beach went up 6-0 in the fourth after Luke Reynolds, Aramis Ademan and D.J. Wilson scored on an error.

The Pelicans later tacked on a run in both the fifth and eighth innings. In the fifth, Mitchell hit a solo home run, while Reynolds hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Ademan in the eighth.

Andrew Lee (1-3) went four innings, allowing six runs and five hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out two and walked two.

The Nationals were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Pelicans' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.