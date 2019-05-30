Papierski’s homer leads Fayetteville to 5-2 win over Wilmington

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Michael Papierski hit a two-run homer in the second inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 5-2 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Thursday.

The home run by Papierski, part of a four-run inning, gave the Woodpeckers a 2-0 lead before Ramiro Rodriguez hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Blue Rocks cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Dennicher Carrasco hit a two-run home run.

The Woodpeckers tacked on another run in the eighth when Marty Costes hit an RBI single, scoring Jake Adams.

Fayetteville right-hander J.P. France (1-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just one hit over five innings. Opposing starter Marcelo Martinez (3-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up four runs and five hits over five innings.