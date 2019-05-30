Encarnacion, Turchin lead the way for Delmarva

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- JC Encarnacion homered twice and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the Delmarva Shorebirds topped the Greenville Drive 10-2 on Thursday.

Doran Turchin reached base four times for Delmarva.

Delmarva batted around in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs, including a double by Cadyn Grenier that scored Turchin and Adam Hall.

The Shorebirds later added one run in the third and fourth innings and two in the seventh to finish off the blowout.

Delmarva southpaw Drew Rom (4-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Brayan Bello (2-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 innings.