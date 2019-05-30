Louisville beats Durham 11-6

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Phillip Ervin scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Louisville Bats to an 11-6 win over the Durham Bulls on Thursday.

Ervin scored on the play to give the Bats a 5-4 lead after he hit a double with two outs.

Sal Romano (2-3) got the win in relief while Hoby Milner (1-2) took the loss in the International League game.

In the losing effort, Durham got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least two hits. Michael Brosseau doubled and singled, driving in two runs.

Despite the loss, Durham is 4-2 against Louisville this season.