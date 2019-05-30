Stockton beats Lancaster 8-5

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Trace Loehr and Mickey McDonald scored on an error in the ninth inning, leading the Stockton Ports to an 8-5 win over the Lancaster JetHawks on Thursday.

The play started the scoring in a five-run inning and tied the game 5-5. Later in the inning, Stockton took the lead when Jameson Hannah hit an RBI single and then added to it when Austin Beck hit a two-run home run.

Will Gilbert (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Salvador Justo (1-1) took the loss in the California League game.

Luis Castro hit a pair of solo homers for the JetHawks. Todd Czinege homered and singled.

Despite the loss, Lancaster is 3-1 against Stockton this season.