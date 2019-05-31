Adams, Tauchman lead Scranton/WB to 8-0 win over Lehigh Valley

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Mike Tauchman doubled and singled twice, and Chance Adams allowed just four hits over six innings as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 8-0 on Friday.

Adams (3-1) picked up the win after he struck out three.

In the bottom of the first, Scranton/WB scored four runs, including a two-run home run by Tyler Wade. The RailRiders then added three runs in the sixth and a run in the eighth. In the sixth, Mike Ford hit a three-run home run, while Breyvic Valera hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Enyel De Los Santos (2-1) went two innings, allowing four runs and three hits in the International League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The IronPigs were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the RailRiders' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.