Carrasco’s homer leads Wilmington to 5-3 win over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Dennicher Carrasco hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 5-3 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Friday.

The home run by Carrasco scored Brewer Hicklen to give the Blue Rocks a 2-0 lead.

After the teams traded runs, the Woodpeckers cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Michael Papierski hit an RBI single, bringing home Jonathan Arauz.

The Blue Rocks later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Sebastian Rivero scored on a wild pitch and Hicklen hit an RBI single to secure the victory.

Fayetteville saw its comeback attempt come up short after Enmanuel Valdez hit an RBI single, driving in Papierski in the ninth inning to cut the Wilmington lead to 5-3.

Wilmington left-hander Daniel Tillo (4-4) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Chad Donato (3-6) took the loss in the Carolina League game after allowing three runs and five hits over five innings.