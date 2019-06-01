Fairchild’s single leads Daytona to 4-1 win over Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Stuart Fairchild hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Daytona Tortugas to a 4-1 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Saturday.

The single by Fairchild, part of a three-run inning, gave the Tortugas a 1-0 lead before Bruce Yari hit a two-run double later in the inning.

The Hammerheads cut into the deficit in the third inning when Victor Victor Mesa hit an RBI triple, driving in Demetrius Sims.

The Tortugas tacked on another run in the fourth when Jose Garcia hit an RBI double, driving in Andy Sugilio.

Daytona right-hander Austin Orewiler (2-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jordan Holloway (2-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up four runs and six hits over four innings.

Sims doubled and singled for the Hammerheads.