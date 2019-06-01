Robinson helps to shut out Durham, Columbus wins 4-0

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Jared Robinson and four other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Columbus Clippers beat the Durham Bulls 4-0 on Saturday.

Robinson (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one over four scoreless innings. Austin Pruitt (2-2) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the International League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.

In the top of the first, Columbus took the lead on a solo home run by Brandon Barnes. The Clippers then added a run in the second and two in the sixth. In the second, Trayce Thompson hit a solo home run, while Ryan Flaherty hit a two-run double in the sixth.

Barnes homered and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Bulls were blanked for the second time this season, while the Clippers' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.