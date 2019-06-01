Arcia’s 2nd HR, 2-run drive in 13th, lifts Brewers over Bucs

Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia follows through on a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Alex McRae in the 13th inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 1, 2019. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) AP

Orlando Arcia made sure the Milwaukee Brewers went home with a win after a long day.

Arcia hit his second homer of the game, a two-run drive in the 13th inning that sent the Brewers over the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-10 on Saturday night.

"You don't want to play that long and not get a win," said Arcia, who also hit a two-run homer in the second to notch his first multi-HR game in the majors.

Arcia's go-ahead drive came off Alex McRae (0-1), who had pitched two scoreless innings before his one mistake cost Pittsburgh.

"He gave us his heart," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "He gave us his soul. He gave us everything he had."

Adrian Houser (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings to help the Brewers win a gae that featured 21 total hits and lasted more than five hours.

Milwaukee tied it in the ninth on Keston Hiura's two-run homer with one out off Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez, who had been perfect in 14 save chances this season.

"Everyone knows he throws hard," Hiura said. "He throws with the best of them. ... When somebody throws that hard, if you put the barrel on it, it ends to come off pretty hard as well."

The 22 year-old connected on a 98-mph fastball and crushed it over the left field wall.

"As soon as I lifted up my leg, I knew something was going to be wrong because he hit it yesterday," Vazquez said. "He hit that one. For me to go back at him, he was waiting on it. ... It was just that pitch. It was supposed to be inside and ended up in the middle."

Starling Marte had four hits for Pittsburgh, including a three-run homer off Josh Hader in the eighth for a 10-8 lead. It was Hader's first blown save in 14 chances this season.

Christian Yelich ended a 1-for-14 slump over his last six games in a big way. He hit his major league-leading 22nd homer, tripled and drove in four runs for Milwaukee.

Mike Moustakas hit his third home run in three games for the Brewers when his 16th of the year — a solo shot to right — plunged into the Allegheny River in the third inning. Moustakas left in the ninth inning after suffering a right-hand bruise from being hit by a pitch. Brewers manager Craig Counsell confirmed x-rays were negative.

Pinch-hitter José Osuna homered for the Pirates while Elias Dîaz got three hits and drove in four runs.

Milwaukee starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff was charged with six runs over four innings, allowing a season-high 10 hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

KINGHAM STRUGGLES AGAIN

Milwaukee's lineup capitalized on struggling Nick Kingham, who lasted just three innings and gave up five runs and six hits, including two home runs. The Brewers scored twice in the first, twice in the second — on Arcia's two-run homer — and once in the third on Moustakas' solo shot.

"They hit the mistakes," Kingham said. "I feel like I got ahead early and dictated the way the counts went. They hit my mistakes. Moustakas hit a breaking ball right down the middle. That first pitch by Arcia I was trying to get ahead in the count, and there were a couple of other things that didn't go my way."

Kingham worked out of the bullpen to begin the season but was called into a starting role due to Pittsburgh's depleted rotation. He has now failed to make it past the fourth inning in each of his four starts. The Pirates dropped to 1-3 in those games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: LHP Gio Gonzalez (2-1, 3.19) was placed on the 10-day injured list with what manager Craig Counsell labeled "a dead arm." Gonzalez was scheduled to pitch the series finale on Sunday. In a corresponding move, C Manny Piña was activated from the IL.

Pirates: Tom Tomczyk, Pittsburgh's director of sports medicine, elaborated on the nature of RHP Keone Kela's right shoulder discomfort that will shut him down for 10 days. "It's general wear and tear from a thrower's shoulder," Tomczyk said before the game. "There are changes within the structures that are causing him tightness, causing him discomfort that he just doesn't feel as if he can let it go and be Keone right now."

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Zach Davies (5-0, 2.19) will start on Sunday in place of Gonzalez. Milwaukee is 7-4 in 11 games Davies has pitched this season.

Pirates: RHP Jordan Lyles (5-2, 3.09) will make his 11th start of the season Sunday despite exiting his last outing after four innings with left hamstring discomfort. Lyles will face his former team having won four of his last five decisions.