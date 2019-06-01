Sports
Campbell, Arkansas top TCU 3-1, reach final of home regional
Isaiah Campbell allowed four hits over eight innings, matching the longest outing of his career and helping Arkansas advance to the final of its home regional with a 3-1 victory over TCU on Saturday night.
Casey Opitz broke a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the sixth inning, and Trevor Ezell pushed the margin to three with an RBI double as the Razorbacks (43-17), the No. 5 national seed, moved within a victory of hosting their second straight Super Regional.
The Horned Frogs (33-27) will face Central Connecticut State in an elimination game Sunday, with the winner getting a rematch with Arkansas on Sunday night.
Campbell (11-1) struck out eight, and Matt Cronin pitched a perfect ninth for his 11th save.
TCU's Nick Lodolo (6-6) left after allowing a leadoff single to Heston Kjerstad in the sixth, and Haylon Green surrendered Opitz's two-out single up the middle.
The Horned Frogs had the potential tying run at the plate with one out in the seventh when Zach Humphreys hit a sacrifice fly before Campbell got Andrew Keefer on a popout to second. TCU didn't put another runner on base.
Comments