Garcia leads Quad Cities to 1-0 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) -- Luis Garcia struck out 10 hitters over six innings, leading the Quad Cities River Bandits over the Burlington Bees in a 1-0 win on Saturday.

Garcia (4-0) picked up the win after he walked three while allowing one hit.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the sixth inning. After being hit with a pitch, Austin Dennis advanced to second on a hit batsman and then scored on an error.

Luis Alvarado (2-4) went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run and one hit in the Midwest League game. He also struck out nine and walked three.

The Bees were held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the River Bandits' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.