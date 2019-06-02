New York looks for series sweep over Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (29-29, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (38-19, first in the AL East)

New York; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York will sweep the series over Boston with a win.

The Yankees are 18-4 against AL East teams. New York has hit 92 home runs this season, seventh in the majors. Gary Sanchez leads them with 18, averaging one every 8.2 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 15-17 on the road. Boston ranks eighth in the majors in hitting with a .259 batting average, Rafael Devers leads the club with an average of .317. The Yankees won the last meeting 5-3. Chad Green earned his first victory and Sanchez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for New York. Rick Porcello took his fifth loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with 26 extra base hits and is batting .288. Luke Voit is 12-for-41 with a double, a triple, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 11 home runs home runs and is slugging .532. Devers has 13 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .277 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Red Sox: 4-6, .272 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), CC Sabathia: 10-day IL (knee), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 10-day IL (elbow), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).

Red Sox Injuries: Hector Velazquez: 10-day IL (back), Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back spasms), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (back), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (knee).