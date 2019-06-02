Baz, Franco spur Bowling Green to 7-0 win over Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Wander Franco homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Shane Baz allowed just two hits over five innings as the Bowling Green Hot Rods topped the Lansing Lugnuts 7-0 on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Hot Rods and a three-game winning streak for the Lugnuts.

Baz (2-0) struck out seven and walked two to get the win.

In the top of the first, Bowling Green grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Franco. The Hot Rods then added two runs in the third and four in the fifth. In the third, Franco hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Seaver Whalen, while Tony Pena hit a two-run single in the fifth.

Sean Wymer (2-5) went one inning, allowing one run and two hits in the Midwest League game.

For the Lugnuts, Rafael Lantigua reached base three times. Lansing was held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Bowling Green staff recorded its fourth shutout of the year.

Bowling Green improved to 4-2 against Lansing this season.