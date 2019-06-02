Michel, Ramos and Josephina lead Florida in win

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) -- Shean Michel, Jefrey Ramos and Kevin Josephina each had three hits, as the Florida Fire Frogs beat the Palm Beach Cardinals 9-7 on Saturday.

Michel doubled twice and singled, scoring four runs. Ramos was a double short of the cycle, driving home four runs.

Florida started the scoring in the first inning when Ramos hit a two-run home run.

Trailing 9-4, the Cardinals cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Luken Baker hit a three-run home run.

Philip Pfeifer (1-2) got the win in relief while Palm Beach starter Perry DellaValle (2-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

For the Cardinals, Baker homered and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.