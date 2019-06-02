Rodriguez’s single leads St. Lucie to 6-4 win over Charlotte

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Manny Rodriguez hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the St. Lucie Mets to a 6-4 win over the Charlotte Stone Crabs on Sunday.

The single by Rodriguez, part of a three-run inning, gave the Mets a 4-1 lead before Carlos Cortes hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The Mets tacked on another run in the seventh when Jacob Zanon hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jeremy Vasquez.

Charlotte saw its comeback attempt come up short after Zach Rutherford hit a two-run single in the ninth inning to cut the St. Lucie lead to 6-4.

St. Lucie right-hander Luc Rennie (4-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Tommy Romero (2-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up four runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Despite the loss, Charlotte is 5-1 against St. Lucie this season.