Mountcastle leads Norfolk to 11-5 win over Louisville

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Ryan Mountcastle hit three home runs and drove in five runs, as the Norfolk Tides defeated the Louisville Bats 11-5 on Sunday.

Mountcastle hit a solo shot in the first, a two-run shot in the third and a two-run shot in the sixth. Zach Vincej homered and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair in the win.

Norfolk starter Luis Ortiz (2-5) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Eric Stout (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and six hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Norfolk improved to 4-2 against Louisville this season.