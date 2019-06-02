Honeyman’s single leads West Virginia to 5-4 win over Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Bobby Honeyman hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the West Virginia Power to a 5-4 win over the Asheville Tourists on Sunday.

The single by Honeyman, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 2-2 before Onil Pena hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

After West Virginia added two runs in the seventh, the Tourists cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Coco Montes hit a solo home run and Niko Decolati scored on an error.

West Virginia left-hander Steven Moyers (4-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on seven hits over 7 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Ryan Feltner (3-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over five innings.