UNC beats Tennessee 5-2, advances to super regionals

Austin Bergner struck out eight, and North Carolina beat Tennessee 5-2 on Sunday night to advance to the super regionals of the NCAA Tournament.

Ashton McGee's two-run single highlighted the four-run first inning that sent the top-seeded Tar Heels (45-17) into the tournament's second weekend for the eighth time since 2006.

Bergner (6-1) allowed two runs on four hits in seven innings with three walks. Joey Lancellotti struck out three during the final two innings for his third save.

Alerick Soularie scored on a wild pitch in the second and added a run-scoring single in the fourth for the second-seeded Volunteers (40-21). Starter Zach Linginfelter (6-6) gave up four runs and didn't make it out of the first inning.

Dylan Harris and Danny Serretti each drove in runs for the Tar Heels.