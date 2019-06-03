Brazil coach says Neymar rape allegation is personal matter

Brazil's national soccer team coach Tite kicks the ball during a practice session at the Granja Comary training center ahead the Copa America tournament in Teresopolis, Brazil, Sunday, June 2, 2019. AP Photo

Brazil coach Tite says the rape allegation against Neymar is a personal matter and he won't judge the player.

Tite spoke about the case for the first time as Brazil's prepares to play in the Copa America.

Tite says "I know this is a personal matter and there needs to be time for people to judge the facts. I won't allow myself to judge the facts."

He adds "what I can say to you is that I've been with Neymar for three years and in personal matters, between me and him, he is loyal and truthful."

A woman told police that Neymar raped her in a Paris hotel on May 15. Neymar used Instagram to deny the allegation.