WIAA moving state football championships out of Tacoma Dome to multiple sites

Kalama fans cheer in the first quarter. Kalama played Napavine in the WIAA 2B football state championship game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.

The state’s high school football championships are officially leaving the Tacoma Dome. The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) executive board voted Sunday not to new its contract with the Tacoma Dome as the host site for the football state championships, citing fan experience and the rising cost of using the Dome as primary reasons behind the decision.

“The Tacoma community and the Tacoma Dome have been great hosts for many WIAA State Championships over the years,” said WIAA Executive Director Mike Colbrese in a release.

“They will continue to provide an exceptional experience for the WIAA Mat Classic and Hardwood Classic events.”

“Ultimately, the Executive Board needed to evaluate whether holding the Gridiron Classic in the Tacoma Dome made sense for the Association, student-participants and fans. Costs of renting the facility have continued to increase and WIAA staff received criticisms regarding the new seating arrangement for football,” Colbrese said.

The executive board and WIAA staff will begin looking for potential sites to accommodate the state championship games immediately and plan to finalize locations in the fall of 2019.

The Tacoma Dome has hosted state football title games since 1995. The move away from the Dome likely spells the end of a single-site championship game format across classifications.

“While the Tacoma Dome offered the ability to have all State Championship football games in one location, we anticipate that using multiple sites will have its own benefits,” Colbrese said.

“Fans will see lower ticket prices by no longer paying the service fees associated with the Dome, and related costs of attending the event, such as parking and concessions, will be significantly reduced as well.”