2019 MLB draft: Who’s going first , when it starts and other facts about today’s event

Catcher Adley Rutschman (35) of the Oregon State Beavers singles in a run in the first inning against the Arkansas Razorbacks during Game Three of the College World Series Championship Series on June 28, 2018 at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (Peter Aiken/Getty Images/TNS) **FOR USE WITH THIS STORY ONLY** TNS

The 2019 Major League Baseball Draft is today and the Seattle Mariners have the 20th pick in the first round.

There will be a total of 78 players drafted on the first day of the three-day event. Rounds three and four are being drafted on Tuesday. Round five through 40 will be drafted on Wednesday.

Here’s what to look for today:

How to watch

Channel: MLB Network (3 p.m)

Online: MLB.com

Draft Coverage: Picks 1-78: First-round selections (30 picks); Supplemental first-round picks (4); Competitive Balance A (7 picks), Second-round selections (28); Competitive Balance B (8), Supplemental second round (1).

Who will the Mariners take?

According to the mock drafts, Seattle could go in many directions with their first pick (20th overall). A look:

247Sports: Kameron Misner (Missouri, OF)

Jonathan Mayo (MLB.com): George Kirby (Elon, RHP)

Draftsite.com: Logan Davidson (Clemson, SS)

Keith Law (ESPN): George Kirby (Elon, RHP)

CBS Sports: Anthony Volpe (Delbarton HS, SS)

Adley Rutschman staying in orange and black?

Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman is projected to be the No. 1 pick and be selected by the Baltimore Orioles. He’s been one of the best hitters in the college game the last few seasons and his 17 home runs and 58 runs batted in scares just about anybody in college baseball. Ask Cincinnati, who decided to intentionally walk him with the bases loaded while leading 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning of their NCAA tournament game last Friday.

Although Cincinnati defeated Oregon State, the sight of seeing a playing being walked on purpose and bringing in a run is still a sight to see.

More second-generation big leaguers coming?

Dee Gordon for the Mariners, Cavin Biggo and Vlad Gurerro Jr. for the Toronto Blue Jays and Fernando Tatis Jr. for the Padres are just some of the young second-generation MLB talents in the game today. We will be seeing some more being drafted this year with Bobby Witt Jr., son of former Rangers pitcher Bobby Witt, who himself was a top five draft pick back in 1985. The younger Witt is a shortstop out of Colleyville Heritage High School in Texas, and is projected to go to the Kansas City Royals with the second pick in the first round.