Thompson questionable for Game 3, Looney out indefinitely

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) moves the ball around Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during the second half of Game 2 of basketball’s NBA Finals, Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Toronto. Frank Gunn

Golden State guard Klay Thompson has a mild strain in his left hamstring that forced him out of Game 2 in the NBA Finals and he is listed as questionable for Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

In addition, backup big man Kevon Looney suffered a non-displaced cartilage fracture on the right side of his ribcage and will be out indefinitely. That's a hit to the two-time defending champions' depth at center, making the March signing of Andrew Bogut all the more important — along with the return of DeMarcus Cousins from a torn left quadriceps muscle.

The teams said both Thompson and Looney underwent MRI exams Monday once back in the Bay Area.

"Klay said he'll be fine, but Klay could be half dead and he would say he would be fine. We'll see," coach Steve Kerr said after the game. "He pulled his hamstring. He thinks it is minor, so I don't know what that means going forward."

Thompson left at the 7:59 mark of the fourth quarter in Sunday night's 109-104 victory that evened the best-of-seven finals at one game apiece. Looney didn't play at all in the second half.

Kevin Durant has missed the last seven games and was yet to take part in a formal practice, something he needs to do before returning from a strained right calf. The Warriors are scheduled to practice Tuesday at Oracle Arena, so that could be Durant's opportunity to test the leg.

The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP was averaging 34.2 points this postseason before the injury May 8 in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston. He traveled to Toronto for the first two games of the series but didn't play. Full-court scrimmaging is a step the Warriors medical staff and Kerr want to see before he is cleared for game action.

Cousins, injured in Game 2 of the first round against the Clippers in just his second career playoff game, started Game 2 of the finals after coming off the bench in the series opener. He was a key to the Warriors' victory Sunday, finishing with 11 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots in 28 minutes while playing in foul trouble.

Guard Quinn Cook provided key minutes down the stretch and scored nine points all on 3s — two in the fourth quarter — in 21 minutes.

"Next-man-up mentality. Guys rest, guys get hurt, but everybody has confidence in each other," Cook said. "It's good to see the ball go in. Obviously at this stage, every possession means so much."