Former Husky quarterback Colson Yankoff officially transfers to UCLA

Colson Yankoff (7) during the UW Football Spring Game at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash., on Saturday, April 27, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

Former Washington quarterback Colson Yankoff has found a new home in the Pac-12.

Yankoff, a redshirt freshman who decided to transfer from UW in May, has landed at UCLA. The Bruins announced the news on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Yankoff (6-4, 210) originally signed with UW over offers from Baylor, Oregon, Nebraska, Ole Miss and Cal, among others. 247Sports ranked Yankoff as the No. 2 player in Idaho and the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the country. The Bruins didn’t offer Yankoff coming out of high school.

Both Yankoff and fellow redshirt freshman quarterback Jacob Sirmon entered the transfer portal last month. But after reportedly sitting down for a meeting with head coach Chris Petersen and offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan, Sirmon decided to stay.

Entering the portal doesn’t guarantee players will transfer but it does allow other teams to make contact. Players are permitted to remove their names and remain with their school.







With Yankoff’s transfer, the Huskies will open the season with four quarterbacks. Along with Sirmon and projected starter Jacob Eason, UW has sophomore Jake Haener and freshman Dylan Morris on the roster. Eason and Haener split the majority of first-team reps during spring practice.







The Huskies also have two future quarterbacks verbally committed: Four-star prospect Ethan Garbers in the 2020 class and five-star Sam Huard for 2021. New bowl schedule

Starting in 2020, the Pac-12 will face either a Big 10 or SEC opponent in the Las Vegas Bowl, according to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy. During the new six-year cycle from 2020-2025, the SEC and Big Ten teams will play in the Las Vegas Bowl and the Belk Bowl.

The Pac-12 is also adding two other bowls: the Los Angeles Bowl at Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park against a Mountain West opponent and the Independence Bowl against an ACC team in Shreveport, La.

Because the Pac-12 added two bowls, it had to drop one. According to McMurphy, that’s expected to be the Cheez-It Bowl. With the changes, the Pac-12 will now face Power 5 opponents in seven of its eight bowls.