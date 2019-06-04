Chris Long takes 2nd Good Guy Award from football writers

Recently retired Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long has won his second consecutive "Good Guy Award" from the Professional Football Writers of America.

Long is the 15th winner of the award and the first player to earn it in consecutive years.

He announced his retirement last month, ending an 11-year NFL playing career that included winning two Super Bowl titles and the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

He established the Chris Long Foundation in 2015 to impact communities nationally and internationally through programs focusing on clean water, military appreciation and youth education. In 2017, Long donated his entire salary to support education in cities where he has played: St. Louis, Boston and Philadelphia.

The award is given to an NFL player for his qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs. The award has been presented annually by the PFWA since 2005.

"We appreciated Chris' thoughtfulness and accessibility during his final year in the NFL," said Zach Berman, the president of the Philadelphia chapter of the PFWA who covers the Eagles for the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Other nominees included Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara, Patriots safety Devin McCourty, Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, 49ers tackle Joe Staley and former Ravens safety Eric Weddle, who's now with the Rams.