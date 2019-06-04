Danner hits two homers as Lansing beats Great Lakes 8-0

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Hagen Danner hit a pair of homers, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to an 8-0 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Tuesday. The Loons saw their five-game winning streak come to an end with the loss.

Griffin Conine and Jake Brodt also homered for the Lugnuts.

Danner hit a solo shot in the second inning and then hit a two-run homer in the fourth, both off Robinson Ortiz.

Lansing starter Josh Winckowski (6-2) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Ortiz (0-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and six hits over three innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Loons were blanked for the second time this season, while the Lugnuts' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.