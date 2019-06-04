Sports
Manzanero’s single leads Dayton to 3-2 win over West Michigan
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Pabel Manzanero hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Dayton Dragons to a 3-2 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Tuesday.
Miles Gordon scored on the play to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead after he reached base with a single, stole second and then went to third on a ground out by Jay Schuyler.
Trailing 3-1, the Whitecaps cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Avery Tuck hit an RBI single, scoring Hector Martinez.
Dayton right-hander Ricky Salinas (2-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Adam Wolf (2-7) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up three runs and eight hits over 4 2/3 innings.
Sam McMillan doubled and singled for the Whitecaps.
