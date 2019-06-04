Pina’s homer leads Oaxaca to 5-2 win over Puebla

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Orlando Pina hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca to a 5-2 win over the Pericos de Puebla on Tuesday.

The home run by Pina scored Moises Sierra to give the Guerreros a 3-2 lead.

The Guerreros later tacked on a run in both the seventh and ninth innings. In the seventh, Alejandro Gonzalez hit a solo home run, while Erick Rodriguez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Diego Goris in the ninth.

Oaxaca right-hander Andres Ivan Meza (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Casey Harman (7-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up three runs and five hits over six innings.