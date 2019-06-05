Seattle’s NHL expansion team is looking for its top-level affiliate, and Boise is in the mix

Fish toss after Steelheads’ first goal is a fan-favorite tradition After the Idaho Steelheads hockey team scores its first goal of the game, one lucky fan gets to toss a frozen steelhead fish onto the ice in celebration. Stephanie Meyet and her sister won a Boise Bucket List giveaway and threw the fish on March 30. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After the Idaho Steelheads hockey team scores its first goal of the game, one lucky fan gets to toss a frozen steelhead fish onto the ice in celebration. Stephanie Meyet and her sister won a Boise Bucket List giveaway and threw the fish on March 30.

The newest National Hockey League team will begin play in Seattle in the 2021-22 season, and as part of the process of starting the expansion team, it must identify its minor league affiliates.

As a Western, growing city already with its own built-in fanbase, Boise is one of the two finalists to become the Seattle franchise’s American Hockey League city. The AHL is the top level of minor league hockey in the United States, a step above the Idaho Steelheads’ current league, the ECHL.

The other finalist is Palm Springs, Calif., which currently does not have a team.

“We’re still doing an analysis of the two markets, but I will acknowledge those are the two markets,” Seattle NHL CEO Tod Leiweke said last week in a radio interview on KJR 950 AM.

It is unknown if the Idaho Steelheads would move up to the AHL, or if the franchise would move, and a new one put in its place. Steelheads president Eric Trapp did not comment further, but had stated previously there had been contact with the Seattle franchise. The Colorado Eagles moved up from the ECHL to the AHL last season as they became the Colorado Avalanche’s affiliate.

Though Boise would already have its own arena in CenturyLink Arena and a base that often fills it up, the California option appears to be the front-runner. Though the desert city is smaller than Boise and often seen as a retirement destination, a plan was announced last summer to build a 12,000-seat stadium and sports complex just outside of the city at a cost of approximately $300 million.

Appearing on the “31 Thoughts” podcast in Canada, AHL commissioner David Andrews said Palm Springs appears to be the likely choice, but more work needs to be done.

“There’s no building there ... I think in an ideal world, Seattle would end up in a new arena in Palm Springs,” Andrews said.

