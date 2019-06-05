Golsan hits walk-off single, Asheville beats Augusta 4-3

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Will Golsan hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Asheville Tourists topped the Augusta GreenJackets 4-3 on Wednesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Tourists and a three-game winning streak for the GreenJackets.

John Cresto scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a flyout by Cade Harris.

The GreenJackets tied the game 3-3 in the top of the seventh when Dalton Combs hit an RBI single, scoring Diego Rincones as part of a three-run inning.

Reliever Alexander Martinez (2-3) picked up the win after he pitched one scoreless inning. Luis Amaya (2-1) allowed one run and got one out in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The GreenJackets left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss.