Witte’s homer leads Pawtucket to 13-2 win over Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Jantzen Witte hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, leading the Pawtucket Red Sox to a 13-2 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Wednesday.

The home run by Witte scored Bryce Brentz to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead.

The IronPigs cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Andrew Romine hit an RBI single, driving in Malquin Canelo.

Pawtucket later scored in four additional innings, including a five-run sixth, when Marco Hernandez hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Juan Centeno to help punctuate the blowout.

Pawtucket right-hander Teddy Stankiewicz (3-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Enyel De Los Santos (2-2) took the loss in the International League game after he allowed one run on just two hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Rob Brantly singled four times for the IronPigs.

Pawtucket improved to 6-3 against Lehigh Valley this season.