Sullivan hits for cycle, sparks Montgomery’s 5-1 win over Tennessee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Brett Sullivan hit for the cycle, as the Montgomery Biscuits topped the Tennessee Smokies 5-1 on Wednesday.

Sullivan singled in the second, doubled in the third, tripled in the sixth and homered in the eighth.

Trailing 2-0 in the third, Tennessee cut into the lead when Roberto Caro hit an RBI double, driving in Jesse Hodges.

Montgomery answered in the bottom of the frame when Sullivan hit an RBI double, scoring Tristan Gray.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Biscuits later tacked on a run in both the sixth and eighth innings. In the sixth, Sullivan scored on a single before he hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Montgomery left-hander Kenny Rosenberg (5-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Thomas Hatch (2-6) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing three runs and eight hits over five innings.

Caro doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for the Smokies.