HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Rashad Crawford hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 7-2 win over the Hartford Yard Goats on Wednesday.

The double by Crawford scored Kyle Holder and Wendell Rijo to give the Thunder a 3-2 lead.

Domingo Acevedo (6-1) got the win in relief while Rayan Gonzalez (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.