Davis, Martinez lift Dos Laredos over Monclova 7-4
MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Johnny Davis doubled and singled twice, also stealing two bases as the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos defeated the Acereros del Norte 7-4 on Wednesday.
Juan Martinez homered and singled with two RBIs for Dos Laredos.
Dos Laredos started the scoring in the first inning when Domonic Brown hit a two-run double.
Trailing 4-1, the Acereros cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Rodolfo Amador hit a solo home run.
The Tecolotes later added two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, Balbino Fuenmayor hit a two-run home run, while Josh Rodriguez hit an RBI single in the eighth.
Dos Laredos right-hander Cesar Carrillo (1-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Wilmer Rios (4-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings.
Chris Carter homered and doubled for the Acereros. Jordan Pacheco doubled twice.
