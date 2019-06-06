South Dakota’s Nilsen earns 3rd NCAA pole vaulting title

University of South Dakota pole vaulter Chris Nilsen has captured his third national title in the NCAA Track and Field Championship meet in Austin, Texas.

Nilsen broke his own championship meet record in the process with a personal best of 19 feet, 6¼ inches (482.6 millimeters). Nilsen's record height was a highlight of the evening Wednesday. Several other meet records were also broken. Seven men who cleared 18 feet, 4½ inches (457.2 millimeters) was a record, as was three men who vaulted 18 feet, 10¼ inches (457.2 millimeters).

Nilsen's vault moves him up three spots from sixth to third in NCAA history. He remains the American leader and No. 2 in the world this season.