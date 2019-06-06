Former Seahawks star back in the NFL after agreeing to one-year deal with Detroit Lions

Then-Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse celebrates by firing the ball into CenturyLink Field shaking stands after his touchdown catch in overtime beat the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game on Jan. 18, 2015. Kearse, from Lakewood and the University of Washington, told Seattle’s KJR-AM radio he’d “love” to return to the Seahawks as as a free agent after two seasons with the New York Jets. AP

Former Lakes High School, University of Washington and Seattle Seahawks receiver Jermaine Kearse has signed a deal with the Detroit Lions.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the deal is worth $1.35 million and could be worth as much as $2.3 million if incentives are met.

Kearse, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2012, played five seasons with the team, hauling in 153 passes for 11 touchdowns. Kearse was a member of the back-to-back NFC Champion Seattle Seahawks in 2013 and 2014, winning a Super Bowl with the team in 2013.

Kearse will be remembered for catching the game-winning TD pass from Russell Wilson in the 2014 NFC Championship game in overtime against the Green Bay Packers.

In September of 2017, Kearse was traded to the New York Jets in a deal involving Sheldon Richardson. For the last two seasons as a member of the Jets, Kearse has caught 102 passes for six touchdowns.