Wilson’s homer leads Salem to 9-7 win over Carolina

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Marcus Wilson hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, leading the Salem Red Sox to a 9-7 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Thursday. The win snapped a 10-game losing streak for the Red Sox and a three-game winning streak for the Mudcats.

The home run by Wilson capped a four-run inning and gave the Red Sox a 9-6 lead after Garrett Benge hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Carolina cut into the deficit on a solo home run by Ryan Aguilar.

Robbie Baker (2-1) got the win in relief while Justin Topa (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Mario Feliciano homered and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two for the Mudcats.