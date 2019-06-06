Arias, Linares carry Quintana Roo to 8-0 win over Yucatan

YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Yordanys Linares had four hits and scored two runs, and Marlon Arias allowed just two hits over seven innings as the Tigres de Quintana Roo defeated the Leones de Yucatan 8-0 on Thursday.

Arias (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked three.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Quintana Roo extended its lead when Linares scored on an error and Yosmany Guerra hit a sacrifice fly.

The Tigres later added two runs in the sixth and three in the eighth to punctuate the blowout.

Yoanner Negrin (5-3) went six innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

The Leones were held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, while the Tigres' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.