Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger placed on 10-day IL

Mitch Haniger hits a double in the third inning. The Seattle Mariners played the Houston Astros in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Sunday, April 14, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

More than once during the most recent homestand, Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais quipped if a media member needed to speak to one of his players, to check the training room.

“If you want to meet any of our players or see them, that’s where you probably go,” Servais said.

Indeed, the Mariners have had an unlucky series of injuries crop up during the early months of the season — including a mix of about a dozen starting pitchers, relievers, infielders and and outfielders. Friday afternoon, they sent another everyday contributor to the 10-day IL in starting center fielder Mitch Haniger, who left midway through Thursday’s extra-innings loss to the Astros.

Recently acquired outfielder Mac Williamson pinch-hit for Haniger in the seventh inning. Haniger was initially diagnosed with a lower body contusion. He was undergoing testing after Thursday’s game, and was placed on the IL the following day with a ruptured testicle.

“He took a pretty hard shot,” Servais said Thursday.

Haniger is one of nine players who have appeared for the Mariners this season who are currently on the IL, and the club’s second player this week who was injured during a plate appearance.

Outfielder Braden Bishop exited Tuesday’s game with cramping, and was later hospitalized with a lacerated spleen. He was hit by a pitch while still playing with Triple-A Tacoma last week, and doctors eventually determined the injury was related to that incident.

With both Bishop and Haniger out for an undetermined amount of time, Williamson, who was signed by the Mariners earlier in the week after parting ways with the San Francisco Giants, could move into a regular role in Seattle’s outfield. He hit a three-run homer in his first at-bat with Seattle on Wednesday.





Seattle had recently shifted its outfield alignment, moving Haniger to center from right, Mallex Smith to left from center, and Domingo Santana to right from left, in search of defensive improvements. But, with Haniger now on the IL, Smith could resume his previous role in center. Williamson has played left and right field in parts of five MLB seasons.

Second baseman Dee Gordon (wrist), first baseman Ryon Healy (back) and shortstop J.P. Crawford (ankle) are each expected to play in rehab games this weekend with Seattle’s minor-league affiliates.

Closer Hunter Strickland (lat) and starter Felix Hernandez (lat) have each thrown two bullpen sessions and will move to live BP next, likely with Tacoma while the Mariners are on the road. Relievers Connor Sadzeck (elbow) and Chasen Bradford (elbow) have yet to resume throwing activities.

Relievers Sam Tuivailala (Achilles) and Arodys Vizcaino (elbow) are also on the IL, but neither have pitched for the Mariners this season. Tuivailala, while healthy from rehabbing his Achilles, is still working to get his pitching arm back in form. Vizcaino, recently acquired in a trade with the Braves, is expected to miss the entire season.

SCOTT COULD MAKE HISTORY

Right-handed reliever Tayler Scott was selected from Triple-A in a corresponding move with Haniger’s injury, and will make his MLB debut in his first appearance.

He is a Johannesburg, South Africa native, and will become the first player born there to pitch in the majors, and second player ever to appear, when he debuts. Gift Ngoepe, an infielder currently in Philadelphia’s minor-league system, was the first South African-born player to ever debut in the majors in 2017 with Pittsburgh. He has also played for Toronto.

Scott is 3-2 with a 5.88 ERA and one save in 19 relief appearances with the Rainiers this season. He has recorded 44 strikeouts and 19 walks in 33 2/3 innings. Since May 3, he has a 1.83 ERA in 19 2/3 innings.

Earlier this season, Scott said he discovered baseball when he was about 10 years old. He played cricket, rugby and soccer growing up, but decided to shift his focus mainly to baseball as a teenager.

“I started getting pretty good at it, and I realized that’s where I wanted to be, and come be in America and play,” Scott said.

He arrived in the United States when he was 16, and played high school baseball at Arizona’s Notre Dame Prep. He was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the fifth round in 2011.