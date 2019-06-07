Sierra’s homer leads Oaxaca to 12-4 win over Tabasco

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Moises Sierra hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca to a 12-4 win over the Olmecas de Tabasco on Friday.

The home run by Sierra scored Alonzo Harris and Alejandro Gonzalez to give the Guerreros a 6-2 lead.

The Guerreros later added four runs in the fifth and two in the seventh to finish off the blowout.

Oaxaca right-hander Ruddy Acosta (2-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on 10 hits over six innings. Opposing starter Francisco Rodriguez (4-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up six runs and eight hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Ronnier Mustelier singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Olmecas.

Oaxaca improved to 7-3 against Tabasco this season.